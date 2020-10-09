Sandra Hess

ESNO, OH - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dearest Sandra 'Osage' Hess, 65, who died at home in Athens, OH on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 surrounded by her family after a valiant battle with cancer. San was born on Jan. 19, 1955 to the late William and Clare Hess in Columbus, OH.
She leaves behind children, Alverna Hess, Woodser (fiancÃ© Kimberly Castor) Rouse, Elson (Angela) Rouse and Arly Rouse; beloved siblings, Mark (Anne Filbert) Hess; and sister, Patricia (James) Hunt; step-mother, Marjorie Hess; a darling granddaughter, Amelia (age 10 months); and many loving extended family and friends.
San's many passions included the joy of midwifery, gardening, raising her cherished Nigerian Dwarf goats, cooking, and supporting a multitude of church ministries. Over the past four decades she was an advocate, ally and friend to so many in the midwifery community. San's fierce, selfless love and warm presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life gathering lead by Pastor Neal Dearyan will be held at Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10, Fresno, OH 43824 on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at noon. In lieu of flowers or gifts, those who wish may make donations in San's name to either Mount Carmel Hospice in Columbus, Ohio or FairHope Hospice in Lancaster, OH. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
.