1/1
Sandra K. Fulton
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Sandra Kay Fulton, 67, of Athens died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Lankenau Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA. Born Sept. 2, 1953 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Art and Grace Hart McKibben.
A lifelong resident of Athens, she was a graduate of Athens High School. She was employed at Ohio University for 27 years and the Athens City School System for five years. She was a hard worker with a golden heart. She enjoyed camping, traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee and the Atlantic Ocean, crafts and baking.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack L. Fulton, Sr.; their children, Jack (Sharon) Fulton of Albany, Art (Traci Fulton-Black) Fulton of Albany, Bill (Diane) Fulton of Glouster and Tracey (Travis) Sorrell of Chauncey; grandchildren, Kahla, Jarrod, Kara, Jena, Ashley, Brittany, Tyler, Dustin, Gary, Christian, David, Trevor and Tiffany; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Patty) McKibben of Amesville; two nephews and one niece; brother-in-law, John Weyersmiller of Tucson, AZ; several other family members and friends she dearly loved; and her pet companion, Harley.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her step father, Charlie Kornmeyer; and a grandson, Garrett Winchell Fulton.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m.at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield with Pastor Mark Brookins officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Amesville Masonic Lodge, 7 S. Franklin St., Amesville following the service. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jagers and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved