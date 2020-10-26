ATHENS - Sandra Kay Fulton, 67, of Athens died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Lankenau Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA. Born Sept. 2, 1953 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Art and Grace Hart McKibben.
A lifelong resident of Athens, she was a graduate of Athens High School. She was employed at Ohio University for 27 years and the Athens City School System for five years. She was a hard worker with a golden heart. She enjoyed camping, traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee and the Atlantic Ocean, crafts and baking.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack L. Fulton, Sr.; their children, Jack (Sharon) Fulton of Albany, Art (Traci Fulton-Black) Fulton of Albany, Bill (Diane) Fulton of Glouster and Tracey (Travis) Sorrell of Chauncey; grandchildren, Kahla, Jarrod, Kara, Jena, Ashley, Brittany, Tyler, Dustin, Gary, Christian, David, Trevor and Tiffany; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Patty) McKibben of Amesville; two nephews and one niece; brother-in-law, John Weyersmiller of Tucson, AZ; several other family members and friends she dearly loved; and her pet companion, Harley.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her step father, Charlie Kornmeyer; and a grandson, Garrett Winchell Fulton.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m.at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield with Pastor Mark Brookins officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Amesville Masonic Lodge, 7 S. Franklin St., Amesville following the service. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
