NELSONVILLE - Sandra Lee "Sandy" McKinney, 78, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Ohio ealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. Born Oct. 30, 1940, in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Francis Cox and Mary Galvin Conrad. She was the widow of the late Lawrence McKinney, who passed away in 2008. They were married for 49 years.

She was retired from The Peoples Bank after 25 years of service, and she also worked at United Bank. She was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.

Sandy is survived by a son, Robert "Bob" (Debbie) McKinney of Nelsonville; daughter, Diana (Dave) Sharpe II of Logan; grandchildren, Brian Heath (Traci) McKinney of Nelsonville, Matthew Ryan McKinney of Nelsonville, Travis Joe Carr of Logan, David Sharpe III of Bremen and Donnie (Rachel) Sharpe of Logan; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Conrad of Nelsonville; nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Harold Conrad.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with the Rev. King Kelly officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville. Friends may visit the funeral home Thursday, from 6-8 p.m.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 16, 2019