ATHENS - Sandra Lee "Sandy" Shaw, 78 of Athens, died Monday evening, Nov. 23, 2020 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born July 25, 1942 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late William M. James and Helen L. Hamer James.
A 1960 graduate of Athens High School, she retired after 25 years of service with the Athens County Children's Services as an administrative secretary.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dick Shaw; a daughter, Julia (Duane) Shaw Moon of The Plains; a son, Todd (Cheryl) Shaw of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Denika (Clint) Moon of Lancaster, Ky Moon of The Plains, Makynna (Trey) Moon of The Plains, Caleb Moon of The Plains, Kayla Shaw of North Carolina and Tyler Shaw of North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Rory and Chyler Thompson of Lancaster; a sister, Cindy (Rob) Rutter of Florida; two special nieces, Tammy (Andris) Rutter Suhetskis of Florida and Wendy (Scott) Rutter Jacobs of Cincinnati; a special cousin, Diane (Virgil) Reeves of Albany; and three sisters-in-law, Joy Shaw of Illinois, Judy Radford of New Marshfield and Peg Stouts of Albany.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Vernon and Billie Shaw; a sister-in-law, Shirley Bean; two brothers-in-law, James Shaw and Larry Radford; and a nephew, Todd Rutter. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 27 with burial in West Union St. Cemetery, Athens. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital or OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
