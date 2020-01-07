|
ATHENS - Sandra Kay "Sandy" Roof, 72, of Athens, died Monday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains.
Born Oct. 30, 1947 in The Plains, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. "Hot Dog" and Mary Margaret Klinebriel Stalder.
A 1966 graduate of The Plains High School, she retired after 20 years of service from Ohio University as a Supervisor of Housekeeping on the East Green. She had been employed at the Plainsview Restaurant and as a STNA Nurses Aid at Hickory Creek Nursing Center. She was a member of The Plains Post 7174 Ladies Auxiliary. Sandy was a 'people person" and enjoyed visiting and talking with people. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling and especially shopping.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wayne Roof; her daughter, Heather (Jay) Rutter of Millfield; her son, Brian Roof and his fiancÃ©, Carolyn Robinette, of Chesapeake, VA; five grandchildren, Kayla Zimmerman, Jesse Roof, Josh Roof, Grace Roof and Taylor Rutter; three brothers, William Stalder and his companion Goldie Everett of Athens, Ben (Marilyn) Stalder of Bethseda, and Larry "Buggs" (Maryann) Stalder of Athens; a sister-in-law, Rose Stalder Trout, of The Plains; several nieces and nephew that loved their "Aunt Sandy"; and several close and special friends.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister- and brother-in-law, Janice & Don Smith; and a brother, Robert Stalder.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hickory Creek Nursing Center and OhioHealth Home Care & Hospice for the wonderful care Sandy received.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 8, 2020