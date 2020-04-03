|
Sarah "Lou" Elizabeth Burns, 88 of Stoutsville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the Logan Elm Healthcare. She was born Dec. 17, 1931 in Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Justice Guffey. Sarah was hardworking, a loving mother and was liked by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Ann Sayers of Circleville and Brenda Lee Kraft of Charleston, WV; two sons, Jeff Burns of London and Ralph Gary Burns of Columbus; two brothers, George Franklin Guffey of Columbus and Charles Edward Guffey of Albany, OH; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde W. Burns; a son, Earl E. Burns; seven brothers, James Lee, William Robert, Alonzo, Ernest "Roy", Larry Allen, and Virgil Francis, all of Glouster; and two sisters, Margie Sue Skinner of Glouster and Laura Imogene Witt of West Virginia.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the Glouster Cemetery with Rick Seiter officiating. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 4, 2020