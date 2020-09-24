Sarah Butterbaugh

THE PLAINS - Sarah Catherine Butterbaugh, 96, of Chillicothe formerly of The Plains, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at National Church Residence, Chillicothe. Born July 22, 1924 in Bens Run, Tyler County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie Cunningham and Nina Wagner Cunningham.
A graduate of Sistersville High School (WV) and was a homemaker in the family home. She was a member of Christ Community Wesleyan Church. She was active in the church and will be remembered as a loving, devoted Sunday School teacher to many. She was known in her neighborhood as "Grandma Sarah" who always had a listening ear, but it was the children she loved to be surrounded by and the children loved Grandma Sarah (it didn't hurt that treats were always available!).
Sarah was a devoted wife and mother. She will be loving remembered by her family; a daughter, Cathy (William) Hines of Chillicothe; two sons, David Butterbaugh of Circleville and Dale (Trisha) Butterbaugh of Winter Garden, FL; son-in-law, Joe Ipacs of Athens; eight grandchildren, Amy (Kevin) Winston, David A. (Dewi) Butterbaugh, Jill (Ryan) Shumaker, Billy (Wendy) Hines, Jarrod (Courtney) Hines, Joey Ipacs, Christopher Ipacs and Elizabeth Butterbaugh; also surviving are thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (Gene) Bell of Friendly, WV; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roger L. Butterbaugh who died 2009; a daughter, Susan Ipacs; a daughter-in-law, Linda Butterbaugh; a sister, Pauline Owens: and two brothers, Robert and James Cunningham.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of National Church Residence and Hospice for Sarah's care.
Graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with Pastor Denver Dodrill officiating. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Wesleyan Church and to the Susan K. Ipacs Nursing Legacy Scholarship Fund www.appalachianohio.org
. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
.