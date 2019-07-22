SHAWNEE - Sarah Lynn Denny, 25, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, from injuries sustained in a ATV accident.

She was born Nov. 16, 1993 in Zanesville, the daughter of Newt and Amy Mitchell Denny.

Sarah was a hard working and fun loving person, who always greeted everyone she met with her beautiful smile. She was a graduate of Miller High School and Hocking College and she worked at the Eye Surgery Associates of Zanesville.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Wyatt and Lane Denny; her paternal grandfather, Jim Denny, and her maternal grandparents, Tom and Janet Mitchell; aunts and uncles, Rich (Nancy) Denny, Keith (Sandra) Denny, Cheryl Winegardner, Rita (Mike) Castor, Jake (Darlene) Denny, Ryan and Mary Mae Mitchell, and Andrea and Tommy Snyder; her dogs Max and Laila; several cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Elizabeth Marie Denny, and her grandmother, Flora Alice Brunton Denny.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, Corning, with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant.

Interment will be at Shawnee Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee, with Prayers services being conducted at 6:30 p.m.

A memorial fund has been set up in memory of Sarah and donations may be made to Century National, Park National or Fairfield National Banks in her honor.

