Scot Smathers
NELSONVILLE - Scot Thomas Smathers, 60, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Aug. 16, 2020 at his home with his beloved wife.
Scot was born May 3, 1960 in Nelsonville, OH to Clitus Smathers and Charlotte Smathers. He was a 1978 graduate of Nelsonville York, and received an associate's degree in accounting from Hocking College in 1991. Scot was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Nelsonville. He loved to watch OSU football.
Surviving are his love of his life, Audrey J. Smathers; children, Amanda Smathers and Angel (James Berry) Smathers; grandchildren, Josie Runge, Lindy Runge, and Gracie Scott; brother, Rocky (Nancy) Smathers; sister, Debbie (Greg) Wharton; friends, John Rollins, Amanda Rollins, and Sheldon Shaw; and pets, Hopper, Izzy, and Q-Tip
Scot was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gregory and Denver Smathers; and beloved cat, Onyx.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Whitmore Cemetery officiated by pastor David Roach.
Special thanks to FairHope Hospice for their wonderful care of Scot. Arrangements were held by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
