Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Scott D. Roberts Obituary
POMEROY - Scott D. Roberts, 47, of Pomeroy, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
He was born Feb. 3, 1972, in Athens, the son of Denzil L. and Mildred Lenigar Roberts, of Athens. He was formerly employed by Bellisio of Jackson and a member of UFCW Local 1059.
Scott is survived by children, Aaron (Carrie) Roberts and Michael (Kelsey) Wilson; grandchildren, Bethany and Kaden Roberts, Parker, Kloey and Paislee Wilson; a sister, Tracie (James) Black; a brother, Denzil Jr. (Cindy) Roberts; several nieces and nephews; and Rhonda Marks, special friend and mother of Aaron Roberts and Michael Wilson.
He was preceded in death by a special friend, Lee Marks.
The family will have a Memorial gathering Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 21, 2019
