Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Scott Ervin Obituary
ATHENS - Scott E. Ervin, 87, of Athens, died late Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019 at his home. Born July 29, 1931 in Athens, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mabel Bowles Ervin.
He attended Athens Schools and was a lifetime dairy farmer retiring in 2014. He was a Broughton's Milk Producer for over 65 years. He delivered the Columbus Dispatch for over 46 years. He was a member of the Athens Co. Farm Bureau and enjoyed deer hunting.
Scott is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pauline Williams; a daughter, Judy(Randy) VanNest of Athens; five sons, Jack (Tammy) Ervin of Langsville, Keith Ervin of Athens, Ronnie (Sharon) Ervin of Athens, Scotty (Missy) Ervin of Athens and Brad (Bree Bush) Ervin of Athens; grandchildren, Jodie, Jenny, Jason, Reese, Ryan, Shelby, Steven, Erik, Emma, Kim, Rodney, Theresa, John, Sarah, James, Kerry, Abby, Ryan; great-grandchildren- Morgan, Marlee, Olivia, Jace, Everik, Madison, Rochelle, Owen, Ava, Kendra, Haven, Cooper, Hayden, Zak, Seth, Brantley, Jaden, Jackson Kolie, Charlotte, Wyatt, Mikey; great great grandchild, Carson; a sister, Peggy Wandling of Athens; many friends including, Don Flournoy, Carlos Nicholson, Dick Shaw, Leo VanNest, Joe Keirns; nieces, Julie and Sara; and nephews, David, Chris and Josh.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Aileen Jones; a niece, Penny Howard; and a close friend, Charles Bail.
Funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with burial in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for Scott's care, especially Katelyn Thompson.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 26, 2019
