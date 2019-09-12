|
McARTHUR - Scott R. Fee, 75, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 19, 1944 in Allensville, son of the late Marvin and Edith Harper Fee. Scott was married for 53 years to Gloria Herrold Fee, who survives.
He retired from American Stave, was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the McArthur United Methodist Church and was an avid Vinton County Viking Basketball fan.
Scott is survived by his sons, Jeff (Irene) Fee of McArthur and Greg Fee of Blacklick; grandchildren, Katie, Rianna and Jackson Fee, R.J. Congrove and Jessica (Nick) McWilliams; great-grandchildren, Bentlee, Baylor, Madison, Blayne and Landon; brothers, Jerry (Mary) Fee and Ben Fee, both of McArthur, a brother-in-law, Rick Herrold; a sister-in-law, Rita Schowengerdt King; his dog, Maggie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Fee, and sister, Joann Fee.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor and Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Military services will be conducted at the funeral home following the service by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may call at he funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 13, 2019