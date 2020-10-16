Seamus Galligan

ATHENS - Seamus "James" J. Galligan, 72, died of complications from ALS on Oct. 12, 2020 at his home in Athens, OH. He fought bravely.
Seamus was a scholar, an athlete, a military veteran with full disability as a result of his service, a 29-year public school teacher, a compassionate friend to his community, a provider, and a protector.
He is survived by his wife, Dana Anderson; his three children, Jude Galligan (Amber), Alexis Lopatin, Eli Lopatin (Dina); and grandson, Remy Turcotte. Seamus was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Dorothy Galligan; his younger brother, Patrick; and sister, Joan Lang.
After attending Father Judge High School in Northeast Philadelphia, where he played football and held a statewide track record for years, Seamus attended Temple University. As many young men from his neighborhood did, Seamus enlisted in the service, joining the Air Force and obtaining the rank of Captain.
Returning to finish college at Temple, he received a BA in English Literature, and a Master's in Sociology. Moving to Pittsburgh, where son Jude was raised, he went on to receive his Master's in Education, which led to a 29-year long career in the Pittsburgh public schools. His work with blind and visually-impaired students was among his most proud achievements, many of them still kept in touch with their beloved "Mr. G".
Reading (often a book per day) was a particular passion, and Seamus' Irish-Celtic heritage was always his interest and hallmark. He was a collector of antiques and art, and a true lover of music, especially folk and Celtic. And the man could dance!!! Oh, and beer, a true connoisseur.
Seamus was warm and empathetic, with an easy smile, and always a story to tell.
In the words of his seven-year old grandson, Remy, when asked what people should know about his PopPop, "People should know how much he loved all of us". He was a truly loving husband, father, grandfather, and pet father (especially to his constant companion Brody). He loved his friends, and would want a special thanks to go to Willy Alexy for always being willing to help - and there has been a lot of help needed. And, he would want to thank NavaÃ© Taylor for her strength and ability at the end, she is awesome.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that donations be made to Friends of the Shelter Dogs in Athens, OH.
Due to COVID-19, we will be delaying memorial services until they can be performed safely. When possible, we will be having a big old Irish wake and sharing lots of Guinness, Irish whiskey, and good memories.
Seamus would have also asked that people please vote, he was looking forward to a big Democratic win.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
.