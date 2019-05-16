MURRAY CITY - Shane Arlen Lanning, 66, of Murray City, passed away May 13, 2019, at his residence, in Murray City.

Shane was born Aug. 9, 1952 in Nelsonville at Mount Saint Mary's Hospital to Richard D. Lanning and Wanda (Jenkins).

He was a member of the Risen Rendeemer Church of Nelsonville and was a 1970 graduate of Nelsonville York High School.

Surviving are his loving wife, Karen Lanning; brother, Richard (Sarah) Lanning of New Lexington; two sisters, Teena (Ben) Blackburn of Carbon Hill and Rosemarie (Robert) Pancake of Murray City; several nieces and nephews; friends, Eugene Duncan of Glouster, Melvin Francis of Columbus, and Donald (Marketa) Timmons of Murray City; brother-in-law, Allan (Candi) Withem of Glouster; and sister-in-law, Janet (Terry) Peach of Route 3, Glouster (Pittsburg Hollow).

Shane was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Terry Wayne.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, with Pastor John Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.

Calling hours will be observed Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 17, 2019