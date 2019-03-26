|
GLOUSTER - Shane D. Brown Jr., 19, of Glouster, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 13, 1999, in Columbus.
Shane enjoyed playing high school football, drawing/sketching, skateboarding, and freestyle bmx.
He is survived by his mother, Michelle R. (Doug Murphy) Johnson of Barnesville; his father, Shane D. (Jessica Golden) Brown Sr. of Columbus; a brother, Collin (Brooke Orndorff) Johnson of Logan; a sister, Carley Bradshaw of Pataskala; maternal grandparents, Sue Johnson and Harry Friend; paternal grandmother, Judy Brown; a niece, Emma Belle Johnson; a nephew, Calvin Micheal Johnson; aunts, Lisa (Brent) Milby, Jillian Johnson, Jamie (Beau) Campbell, Skye Friend, Sheila (Matt) Dessel, and Shannon Brown; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Ciarra M. Brown; and his paternal grandfather, Ron Brown.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732. A celebration of Shane's life will follow at Glouster Eagles, beginning at 7.
Contributions may be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to help with final expenses. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 27, 2019