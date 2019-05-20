|
MURRAY CITY - Shane Arlen Lanning, 66, of Murray City, passed away May 13, 2019 at his residence. These are additions to the obit that ran on Friday May 17, 2019.
Shane Lanning worked for Conrail and CSX Railroads. He was a member of the National Guard. He was also survived by his closest nieces Audra Huddy, Kasee Lanning, and Heather Mitchell.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Dan and Artenia Jenkins, paternal grandparents Edward and Emma Lanning.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 21, 2019