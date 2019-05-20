Home

Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
Shane Lanning Obituary
MURRAY CITY - Shane Arlen Lanning, 66, of Murray City, passed away May 13, 2019 at his residence. These are additions to the obit that ran on Friday May 17, 2019.
Shane Lanning worked for Conrail and CSX Railroads. He was a member of the National Guard. He was also survived by his closest nieces Audra Huddy, Kasee Lanning, and Heather Mitchell.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Dan and Artenia Jenkins, paternal grandparents Edward and Emma Lanning.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 21, 2019
