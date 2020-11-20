1/1
Sharon Azbell
GLOUSTER - Sharon Kay Azbell, 76, of Glouster, passed away, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 at her home.
Born Jan. 18, 1944 in Fostoria, she was the daughter of the late Carl Forrest Kimmel and Fern Marie Wade Kimmel.
She attended Trimble High School and had worked as a paramedic, and a Home Health Care and Hospice aide. She was employed at Trimble Elementary School for over 16 years as a foster grandparent, a job she truly loved. Sharon had several interests including her family, crafts, sewing, baking and cooking new recipes. She was an avid reader and could easily read a book a day.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roy J. Azbell, Sr.; four sons, Roy J. (Christine) Azbell, Jr. of Bellmead, Texas, Mike (Marla) Azbell of Jacksonville, Craig (Karen) Azbell of Glouster and Kevin Azbell of Glouster; eight grandchildren, Royelle (Butch) Chapman, Karalee (Konner) Standley, Michael Azbell, Jamie Lee Alvarado, Matthew Azbell, Samantha Azbell, Morgan Azbell and Alec Azbell; eight great grandchildren, Addison, Gabby, Talon, Kaden, Audriana, Colt, Kyndal and Raelyn; a brother in law, Charles "Skip" Azbell; and all of the children at Trimble Elementary School, both past and present that called her "Grandma Sharon"
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her father & mother in law, Roy & Mary Azbell; a sister in law, Donna Azbell; and a great grandchild, Tanner. Due to the Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
