Sharon Colwell

EASLEY, SC - Sharon M. Colwell, 75, of Easley, SC, passed away on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her four daughters.

Sharon is a 1963 graduate of Nelsonville High School. She enjoyed homemaking, sewing, painting and flower gardening.

Survivors include her daughters, Amy C. Huff (Tim) of Pickens, SC, Laura D. Colwell of Pickens, SC, Sarah C. Durham (Mark) of Piedmont, SC and Heather C. Kluge (Shannon) of Easley, SC. Sharon was blessed with eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sharon is also survived by her brother, Ron Mount (Mary) of Waverly, OH; Steve Mount (Kathleen) of Westerville, OH and Elizabeth Pond (Tim) of Ellijay, GA.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Howard Earl Mount and Marguerite Mae Mount, both of Nelsonville, Ohio.

A private memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Avenue, 10th floor, New York, NY 10016.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store