NELSONVILLE - Sharon Warren Mount passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on Feb. 25, 2019. Born July 9, 1943, in Logan, Ohio, she was daughter of the late Frank and Ester Ganer Warren. She was married to Kenny Mount for 55 years.
She was a 1961 graduate of Buchtel-York High School and a homemaker.
Surviving are her son, Scott (Lisa) of Nelsonville; three grandchildren, Derek, Ashley and Alex of Nelsonville; great-grandson, Maverick; three sisters, Joyce (Jim) Cozad of Logan, Mona (Bill) Robson of Columbus, and Kathy (Joe) Mesaros of Glouster; and two brothers, Jim and Dick Warren of Murray City.
Sharon was preceded in death by a son, Tommy, in April 1984; and a nephew, Timmy, in 1988.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 1, at 1 p.m. at Carbon Hill Cemetery in Carbon Hill, Ohio. Sharon's wishes are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at website www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 27, 2019