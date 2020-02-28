|
Sheila Ruth Hashman, 56, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home in Wilkesville, Ohio. She was born Nov. 30, 1963 in Athens, Ohio, to the late Meryl and Ruth Madeline Mullins Houdasheldt.
Sheila loved her family, especially her grandson Luke. She loved music and she had a great love for animals of all kinds. She also loved the beach and her collection of sea shells.
She is survived by a son, Nathan Hashman, of Mason, WV; a daughter, Lindsey Hashman at home; and Dakota Hashman of Columbus, Ohio; and a grandson, Luke Hashman, of Nelsonville, Ohio. She is also survived by sister, Varina (Larry) Woodgeard; and brother, Bradley (Melissa) Houdasheldt, both of McArthur; and several nieces and nephews.
Sheila was a 1982 graduate of Vinton County Consolidated High School. She had a Masters degree in Early Childhood Education from Ohio University. She was a Preschool Intervention Specialist at the Educational Service Center for Athens and Meigs County, where she had been employed for over 30 years.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Donnie Quesinberry officiating, Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Sunday.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 1, 2020