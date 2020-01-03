|
ATHENS - Shelley Dawn Cline, age 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at The Laurels of Athens in Athens, Ohio.
She was born Feb. 10, 1953 in Chardon, Ohio to the late Cameron and Pearl (Hull) Cline. She was a graduate of Newbury High School in her hometown of Newbury, Ohio. Shelley went on to start her career in the medical field and ended as a pioneer in the computer software sales industry.
In her later years, Shelley suffered from a mental illness that made it difficult to fully enjoy life. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed being on the water, traveling, going on long walks, and spending time with her daughters. She was incredibly smart, silly, outgoing, and adventurous.
Shelley is survived by her daughter Michelle (Andrew) Oestrike of Athens, Ohio; daughter Lindsey Meyers of Muskegon, Michigan; and grandchildren, Candyce and Paul Meyers and Wilfred Oestrike. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Shelley wished to spend eternity among the seas so her ashes will be spread accordingly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) chapter.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 5, 2020