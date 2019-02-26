NELSONVILLE - Sheryl "Sheri" Marie Evans, was born June 17, 1953 in Nelsonville and passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 at the age of 65 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sheri retired from the Ohio University School of Osteopathic Medicine at the age of 49 and moved to Los Angeles, California. She worked at the Universal Music Group until she moved to Las Vegas. She was employed at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas in the School of Medicine.

She was an avid sports fan and her favorite teams were the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. She loved to travel, enjoyed going to theater, movies, concerts, Beatles music, swimming in her pool and home improvement projects. She loved spending time with her precious rescue animals, Abbey and Maddie and supported the non-profit organization Rescue Train.

Survivors include two beloved children, a daughter Nicole Dawn Evener of San Francisco, California and Clifford Alan Evener of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; brothers Wayne (Carol) Evans and Larry (Missy) Evans. Proceeded in death by her parents, Jean & Harry Evans and her brother Bruce Evans.

Graveside Service will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, 15550 Elm Rock Rd, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

Donations may be made to the Rescue Train in her memory, TheRescueTrain.org