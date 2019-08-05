|
STOCKPORT - Sheryl Kaye Mayle, 51, of Stockport, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Ohio State Hospital in Columbus.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1968 in Marietta to Richard and Mary Ellen Dennis VanHorn. She worked as a nurse's aid at Mark Rest Center in McConnelsville and attended the South Land Mission Church in Cutler.
She is survived by her parents, of Chesterhill; her husband of 29 years, Ronnie Dean Mayle of the home; three daughters, Deneka Mayle of Cutler, Elaina Mayle of Stockport and Alyssa Mayle of Stockport; a step-son, Rocky Dean Mayle of Cutler; two brothers, Todd VanHorn of Stockport and Carl VanHorn of Chesterhill; a sister, Sherry White of Beverly; a grandson, Elijah Dean Norris; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. A caring cremation is taking place at her wish.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 6, 2019