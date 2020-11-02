ATHENS - On Oct. 30, 2020, Shirley Baur (Cavanaugh), 96, departed this world to join her husband of 71 years, Bob, in heaven. She was born in Detroit and raised between Detroit and Athens.
During WWII, she met Bob in Athens and married him, while he was on active duty, in Hattiesburg, MS. During their later years, she and Bob split their time between Athens and Naples, FL.
Shirley was a wonderful wife and mother, loved playing golf and bridge, and enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and overseas. She was a long-time member of the Athens Country Club, the Green and White Club, and Saint Paul's Catholic Church. She developed a great number of friends revolving around the Club, Ohio University athletics and the Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by Bob; her brother, Jerry Cavanaugh; and her sister, Sharon Cavanaugh Machlay.
She is survived by her brother, Rick (Rosita) Cavanaugh; children, Randy Baur, Dan (Susan) Baur, and Cathy (Tim) Loughran; her grandchildren, Bryan (Nancy), Kevin (Randi), Rick (Laura), Timmy Loughran (Jill), Megan Loughran Kennedy (John); and her great-grandchildren, Parker and Lyndon Baur, Katie and Matt Baur, Mackenzie, Kasen, and Knox Loughran, and Quinn Kennedy, who all will miss her love, smile, laugh, hugs and kisses tremendously.
The family would like to thank the staff and management of The Lindley Inn and Ohio Health Home Care and Hospice for the care and support that she received.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no viewing or post funeral reception. Funeral arrangements are through Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, OH. You may sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, https://www.stjude.org
.