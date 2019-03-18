Millfield - Shirley Jene Fox, 67, of Millfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born May 10, 1951, in Stewart, she was daughter of the late Alvin and Mary Davis McDaniel.

Shirley spent much of her time helping others, and spending time with her grandchildren, friends,and family. She enjoyed giving to those who were in need and was passionately involved in the Ray of Hope food pantry. She was a loving mother and grandmother and had the ability to reach others in a deep and positive way. She loved the Lord with all her spirit, mind and soul, and lived for Him each and every day.

She is survived by her three children, Chris Fox, Eric (Daniela) Fox and Amanda (Josh) Swope; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Alexis, Emily, Jalyn and Noah Fox, Keagan and Paige Swope; two siblings, John and Kenny McDaniel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Thomas; and nine siblings, Roger McDaniel, Charles McDaniel, Thomas McDaniel, Bob McDaniel, Paul McDaniel, Alvada Buck, Wanda Smith, Phillis Erwin,and Barbara Young.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Ron Fierce officiating. Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery.

Friends and family may call on the family Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.