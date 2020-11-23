GUYSVILLE - Shirley Faye Hayes, 84, of Guysville, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 21. Born April 29, 1936 in Athens, Shirley had a full and great life, making the most of every minute.
Shirley's partner and sidekick in life was her husband, Jim. Married nearly 65 years, they still enjoyed regular date nights to Parkersburg, often up to five times a week. In her final days, she said, "I could look this whole world over and never find anyone as good as him". Her two sons, James "Brent" (Cindy) and Rich (girlfriend, Kim Urban) were her pride and joy. The tenderness, compassion, support and love she showed them through life was reciprocated in her final days with bedside naps, head rubs, and countless popsicles. When Shirley's adored grandson, Preston, returned home from college this week, her family was all together as she wanted, and she was able to return peacefully home to heaven.
Shirley's last days found memory-filled visits with her surviving siblings, Ronald "Mick" (Kathy) Six of Reynoldsburg and Sharon (Chuck) Harrah of Belle, WV.
She is now reunited with her parents, Fern and Cotton Six; brother, Bob (Marge) Six; and toddler brother, Greg, in heaven. She is missed by countless nieces and nephews who remember her for her hospitality and generous nature. This giving spirit was not reserved only for family, but for all she came in contact with, especially children. Once she met you, she often adopted you as her own, showering you with love and tokens of affection like candy and regular birthday gifts and quietly slipping you $20 dollar bills to "get something special."
Shirley was always a very hard worker, starting at Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric when she was young, and working 40 plus hours per week in the family business, Bedrock Party Rentals, until she was 82 years old. Shirley traded in her office chair for a milking stool while raising her family. She worked alongside her husband and sons on their dairy farm, milking cows twice daily on the Hayes Family Farm. However, with weekly Friday "hair days", Revlon pink lipstick and brightly colored jackets, Shirley always looked perfect.
Shirley was fun-loving and social. Whether it was her daily happy hour through Kroger's (picking up more Ziploc bags than anyone could ever use) or settling into her regular seat at George's Restaurant in Parkersburg, she was never one to miss a party or adventure. Shirley loved trips to Vegas, traveling with Jan's Fans to support OU athletics and sightseeing bus trips with the Landmark crew. However, as much as she enjoyed having a good time, she enjoyed seeing others having a good time even more.
Shirley was strong-willed and never gave up, even at the end. Just days before her death, she volunteered up to make her famous scalloped potatoes for Thursday's Thanksgiving dinner and made plans to celebrate her 65th wedding anniversary in a few weeks. Defying all the statistics with an aggressive breast cancer diagnosis over four years ago, she never complained. In fact, more time was spent in nurse and doctor visits with Shirley asking them about their families and how they were doing, than focusing on her and her disease. Her glass (usually filled with pink wine) was always half full, never half empty.
A private, graveside service is being held in Guysville on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Her family will toast Shirley with pink wine and sprinkle cupcakes at her new resting place atop the seven-generation Hayes Family Farm in Bean Cemetery where she can continue to watch over her loved ones for generations to come. When COVID-19 is no longer an issue, a mask-free, hugs-welcome, wine-flowing, DJ-playing celebration-of-life will be held at the Hayes Family Farm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the: Savannah Park, c/o Cindy Hayes, 19979 River Road, Guysville, Ohio 45735. The tax-deductible contributions will be used to purchase a piece of playground equipment in Shirley's name at this small, family park in Guysville, Ohio. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
