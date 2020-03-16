Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
For more information about
Shirley Hollandsworth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hollandsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hollandsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Hollandsworth Obituary
ATHENS -Shirley Johnson Hollandsworth, 83, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Athens, died Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at Arlington Court, Columbus.
Born Oct. 6, 1936 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Edgar Bricker and Sally Fay Miller Bricker.
A graduate of Athens High School, she retired after 26 years of service from JC Penney's. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Red Hat Society.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Lisa Briggs of Columbus and Chris (Kerry) Johnson of Citrus Springs, Florida; a son, Tony Johnson of Groveport; three grandchildren, Nick Campbell, Morgan Briggs and Makayla Briggs; two great-grandchildren, Kellan and Lola Campbell; three sisters, Patricia (Ted) Foster of Lancaster, Linda (Bill) Martin of Athens and Pam Bricker of Guysville; a brother, Robert Bricker of Guysville; a brother-in-law, Jim Sheldon of Melbourne, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her children, Gerald Allen Johnson; her husband, Robert Dale Hollandsworth; three sisters, Glenna Reid, Marilyn Sheldon and Carolyn Cottrill; and a sister-in-law, Polly Bricker.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call Tuesday, March 17, from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the in Shirley's memory, https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg
=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=615574
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -