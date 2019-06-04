Home

POWERED BY

Services
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
For more information about
Shirley Taylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley M. Taylor Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Shirley M. Taylor, 74, of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital.
She was born June 28, 1944 in Athens County, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Evelyn Marie Martin Taylor.
She is survived by many friends, including Linda and Kathy and her caregivers, Phyllis, Vickie and Cheryl.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Ben, Jack and Lawrence Taylor, and sisters, Margaret Brooks and Freda Brooks.
Funeral services will be held at Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will be at Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel. Friends may call Thursday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
Download Now