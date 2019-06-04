|
NELSONVILLE - Shirley M. Taylor, 74, of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital.
She was born June 28, 1944 in Athens County, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Evelyn Marie Martin Taylor.
She is survived by many friends, including Linda and Kathy and her caregivers, Phyllis, Vickie and Cheryl.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Ben, Jack and Lawrence Taylor, and sisters, Margaret Brooks and Freda Brooks.
Funeral services will be held at Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will be at Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel. Friends may call Thursday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 5, 2019