Shirley O'Nail Obituary
CHAUNCEY - Shirley Mae O'Nail, 82, of Chauncey, died Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens.
Born Oct. 30, 1937 in Chauncey, she was the daughter of the late Delmar Lewis and Elsie E. Lenigar Guess.
She was a 1955 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School and retired from Athens Mental Health Center with 32 years of service. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of Order of Eastern Star 175.
She is survived by a son, Michael (Debbie) O'Nail; a grandson, Joey O'Nail; a sister, Judith (Gary) Bickley and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2001, Terry O'Nail.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Edition, Nelsonville. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 29, 2020
