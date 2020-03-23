|
|
BUCHTEL - Shirley Eloise Thomas Sullivan (Oct. 26, 1927 - March 12, 2020 ) recently passed-on to join in heaven her loving husband, Malachy and her beautiful daughter, Vicki. Shirley was born in Buchtel to Autta E. and Lottie Coakley Thomas, one of four children. She was preceded by her brother, Rodney; and sister, Charlotte Smathers. She is survived by her brother, Ted of Columbus; and her son, Jerry of Buchtel. Shirley is also survived by granddaughters, Tia Anders and Lisa Pearsall; and five great-grandchildren, Jarich and Brennan Dexter, Chloe and Eli Chubb and Amelia Meyers. Shirley was a lifelong member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church and a wonderful, loving mother who was loved and admired by not only her family but by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be eternally missed on earth as the angels rejoice in her presence.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2020