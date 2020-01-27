|
Stanley S. Kaldor, 85, The Plains, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at his residence.
Born Sept. 13, 1934, in Bellaire, Ohio, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Lillian Ruth Wigfield Kaldor. He was a retired Postmaster of the Albany and Gallipolis. He was a member of E.L.K.S 973, American Legion Post 21, The 40 and 8, Harrisonville Masonic Lodge, Alexander Lions Club, Harrisonville Eastern Star and was an Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon A. Kelley Kaldor; children Donald Adams of Lancaster, Michael (Jodie) Adams of Monks Corner, SC, Christopher (Teresa) Adams of Coolville, Renee (Scott) Adams of Athens, and Rudy (Rebecca) Kaldor of Olympia, WA; brothers-in-law, Keith (Auda) Kelley, and Brian (Keshia) Kelley; sisters-in-law, Lynne (Barry) Bolin, and Linda Surber; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings Barbara Lehman of Powhatan Point, Ohio, Ellen Carpenter of Springhill, FL.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by a brother, Joseph Kaldor; and brother-in-law Gary Carpenter.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Ohio Health Home Care, 444 West Union St. Athens, OH. 45701. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 28, 2020