Stella Laferty

Stella Laferty Obituary
HAMDEN - Stella G. Laferty, 77, Hamden, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
She was born March 17, 1942, in Vinton County, the daughter of the late Carl and Dana Woltz Seymour. Stella was a homemaker and care giver.
She is survived by her son Paul Laferty; grandchildren Kandie Laferty (James Belcher), Paul A. Laferty Jr. (Terri), Kody A. Laferty (Amber); great-grandchildren Breanna and Kaylee Belcher, Krista, Whitney, and Paul A. Laferty III; amd brothers Harold Seymour and Carl Seymour Jr.
The family would like to thank Adena Hospice and her nurse, Kara, and Davita Center of Jackson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie M. "Buster" Laferty; a brother, John Seymour; and sisters, Kathleen Hawk and Kathyrn Wilson.
Visitation will be Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at Log Pile Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Don Fairchild officiating. You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 12, 2019
