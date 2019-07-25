|
NELSONVILLE - Stephanie Diane Lewis-Middleton, 54, of Cincinnati, passed away July 22, 2019 at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.
Stephanie was born Sept. 16, 1964 in Nelsonville to Melvin "Sonny" Lewis Sr. and Barbara (Lee) Lewis. She was a 1985 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School; was a good singer; and was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Surviving are her husband, Allen Eugene Middleton Jr.; daughter, Pamela Bolds; son, Robert Lee Bolds; mother, Barbara Lewis of Nelsonville; sisters, Laurie (Setroy) Knight of Columbus, and Sherry Lewis of Nelsonville; brothers, Jerry (Christy) Lewis of Nelsonville, and Brian Scott Lewis of Frazeysburg; sister Portia Lewis of Covington, Kentucky; aunt, Gloria Lewis-Woods of Columbus; uncles, Wayne Lewis of Imperial, Pennsylvania, Steve (Brenda) Lee of Marietta, and Henry Lee Jr. of Columbus; many nieces and nephews; and 35 cousins.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Melvin "Sonny" Lewis Sr.; grandparents, Aaron and Louise Lewis, and Henry and Pauline Lee; and brother Melvin Eugene Lewis Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Pastor Lew Dunnells, Rev. Allen Eugene Middleton Sr., and Apostle Beverly Lee officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 26, 2019