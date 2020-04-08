Home

Stephen Follrod Obituary
ATHENS - Stephen E. Follrod, 63, of Athens, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, OH.
He was born Oct. 13, 1956 in Athens, OH, son of Osie Mae Harper Follrod and the late Clair E. "Pete" Follrod. Stephen attended Richland Avenue Methodist Church, was a 1974 graduate of Eastern High School; a 1979 graduate of Ohio State College of Pharmacy and was a manager at Walmart Pharmacy. He also enjoyed boating and camping at his camp lot in Hockingport and loved visiting Hilton Head Island.
In addition to his mother, Osie Mae Follrod, Stephen is survived by his wife, Karen Smith Follrod; two sons, Brandon and Jennifer Follrod and Brian and Chloe Follrod; a daughter, Kaitlyn and Richard Hixson; two granddaughters, Nora Follrod and Izzy Hixson; two grandsons, Roman Hixson and Parker Follrod; a sister, Kathy Watson and Gerald Hawk; a brother, Rodney and Brenda Smith; an aunt, Thelma Henderson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clair E. "Pete" Follrod.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Coolville Cemetery with Pastor Lyndsey Stearns officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 9, 2020
