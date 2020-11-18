LEXINGTON, KY - Stephen Joseph Jasper, 60, died Nov. 12, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Born Feb. 15, 1960 in Nelsonville, OH, he was the son of Gwendolyne Poling Jasper and the late Samuel Jacob Jasper. He was a salesman with Vulcan Utility Signs.

Survivors include two brothers, Samuel (Kathy) Jasper and Timothy (Beth) Jasper; two nephews, Josh Jasper and Tyler Jasper; and a niece, Haley Jasper. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Jasper.

A private graveside service will be held at Union Evangelical Cemetery in Baltimore, OH. No visitation is planned. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY handling arrangements.







