LOGAN - On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, Stephen L. "Steve" Dupler passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73.
Steve was born March 16, 1946 in Lancaster to Leroy Dupler and Geraldine Later Dupler. He was a 1965 graduate of Logan High School; attended Hocking College; enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War; retired after 30 years as a Motor Vehicle Inspector with the State Highway Patrol; was an active member of The South Logan Church of Christ; member of The Moose Lodge in Logan; and worked for Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, helping others, gardening and mostly making his grandkids laugh. Steve was liked by many and known as being a hard worker that would help out anyone, a true friend, an extraordinary Dad, and could always make others smile.
Surviving are his high school sweetheart, Patty Dupler, whom he married over 53 years ago; a son, Brian (Deedra) Dupler of Buchtel; a daughter, Cindy (Joe) Pickering of Reynoldsburg; a sister, Becky (Joe) Clark of Lancaster; grandchildren, Cassidy (Anthony) Washington of Nelsonville, Camrin Dupler of Buchtel, Cayleigh Dupler of Buchtel, Rylan Perry of Reynoldsburg, Dane Perry of Reynoldsburg, Mary Pickering of Chicago, and Joel Pickering of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Drayden Washington and Dakhari Washington of Nelsonville; brothers-in-law, Mike (Bobbi) Morgan of Logan, Steve Morgan of Columbus and Dennis (Anna) Morgan of Logan; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Dupler of Senacaville and Joan Dupler of Mt Vernon.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lynette Dupler; and brothers, Ron Dupler, Don Dupler and Tom Dupler.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the South Logan Church of Christ, Logan, with Jason Hoeflich officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge. A Graveside Military Service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan. There will be a Moose Lodge Memorial Service on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Steve's Memory to the South Logan Church of Christ, 13816 Walhonding Ave., Logan, OH 43138.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 3, 2019