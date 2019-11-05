Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
Stephen LeMay


1958 - 2019
Stephen LeMay Obituary
ZALESKI - Stephen L. LeMay, 61, of Zaleski, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at O'Bleness Hospital E.R.
Born Sept. 11, 1958 in Nelsonville, he was the son of Maynard "Babe" LeMay of Albany, and the late Carolyn Sue Barber LeMay. He was an asphalt laborer for Neffs Paving, and attended Zaleski Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa R. Amerine; a daughter, Tara (Wee Wright) LeMay; sons, Stevie (Shannon), Keith (Shery) and Kyle; grandchildren, Tristan, Jaylynn, Gia, Brynn, Jenny, Elizabeth, Ava, Gracie, Isabella and Makiah; siblings, Peggy (Dave) Brown, Missy (Scott) Schamehorn and Gary (Sherry) LeMay; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jeff and Tony LeMay.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 6, 2019
