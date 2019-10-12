Home

Services
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Stephen R. Owens


1954 - 2019
Stephen R. Owens Obituary
COOLVILLE - Steve was reunited with his daughter on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Camden-Clark Hospital after a 16 month battle with cancer.
He was born on New Year's Day 1954 in Charleston, West Virginia to Pauline (Fien) and Wilbert Owens, Sr. He married the love of his life, Janet Alkire, on June 15, 1974 and together they had a daughter, Leslie Janette.
He was preceded in death by his daughter; his parents; and brothers, James Owens and Clarence Owens.
Steve was proud to serve his country in the USAF. He worked for Clark Metal Products in Marion, Ohio for 23 years and retired from Goff Brothers in 2017. He was a life member of the Parkersburg VFW Post 1212.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; his sister, Tressa (Dick) McMullen; brothers, Wilbert Owens, Jr. and Frederick Owens; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Special thanks to the ICU Unit for taking good care of Steve.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor Jim Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Meigs County Memory Gardens, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Marietta VFW.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
