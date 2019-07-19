ATHENS - Steven Arthur Chapin, 63, retired professor of mathematics at Ohio University, died June 30, 2019, at his home in Athens.

Steve was born in New Jersey and raised in Westwood, Massachusetts. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1977 and earned his PhD in mathematics from Rutgers University in 1983. For three years, he was a postdoctoral instructor at Michigan State University. In 1986, he joined the faculty of Ohio University, where he researched and taught until retiring in 2018.

Steve loved astronomy, physics and mathematics, and was a stargazer and a voracious reader. He was passionate about baseball, especially his beloved Red Sox. He was a member of the Society for American Baseball Research and visited ballparks around the country. He was also a fan of the Southern Ohio Copperheads.

Steve also loved his family and friends, furry and human. Steve is survived by his siblings, Jon (Sue) Chapin, Sarah (George) Reardon, Lee Anne Chapin (Troy Parcel) and Chris Chapin, and their children and grandchildren; his dog Lucky, and cats, Spooky and Pesky; and many dear friends and neighbors.

A celebration of Steve's life is planned for Sunday, July 28 in Athens. Contact Nancy at 740-590-4135 for details. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 21, 2019