Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Blackford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Blackford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Blackford Obituary
THE PLAINS - Steven Michael Blackford, 42, of the Plains, Passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH.
Born June 29, 1977, to William and Rose Blackford, brother to Scott and Marty (Bobbie) Blackford.
Steven enjoyed Notre Dame Football, music, video gaming, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed working for the City of Athens.
He is survived by his mother, Rose; brothers, Scott and Marty(Bobbie); a niece and nephew; as well as his fiance of 10 years, Lisa McClain and her children, Ivy Oxley and Holly (Oscar) Hurt, to whom he was like a father; and a granddaughter, Addalyn.
He is preceded in death by his father, William; and an infant grandson, Silas.
A celebration of life will be planned in the coming months.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -