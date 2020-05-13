Steven Coen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINELAND, NJ - Steven E. Coen, 62, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. Steven was born in Athens, Ohio and as a young adult he worked for his parents business in Ashland Oil. He moved to Vineland in 1990 and starting working at Samuel Coraluzzo/ Torrissi Transport as a driver and eventually moved up to the position of Safety Director for the company. There he met his wife Loretta and they have been married for 26 years, both still working for the company. Steve loved visiting family and spending time with his daughter and grandsons. He loved traveling with his wife, camping, and working storm duty for Emergency Response Fueling Service, LLC during hurricane season.
Steven is survived by his wife of 26 years, N. Loretta Coen; daughter, Kenna Coen Lewis and her husband Gary of Washington, WV; grandsons, Hunter Gilbert and Eli Lewis; his mother, Grace Coen of Albany, OH; sisters, Sharlene Dillinger (Randy) and Pamela McDaniel; brother, Randy Coen (Donna); nephew, William Donohue and several nieces and nephews
Steven was predeceased by his father, Elmo Coen; and brother-in-law, Dewey McDaniel.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions entombment will be private for the immediate family.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.
To send online condolences please visit our website at www.ronefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
Loretta, I'm so very sorry for your loss. My parents, Cliff and Millie Shield were so fond of Steve. I'll let Mom know of his passing. You have my deepest sympathy.
Nancy Oliva
Nancy Oliva
May 12, 2020
Very very sorry to learn of Steve passing Loretta & family. Dale & Emma Davis
Dale & Emma Davis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved