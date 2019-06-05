Home

Steven W. Haning


Steven W. Haning Obituary
ALBANY - Steven W. Haning, 55, passed away on June 4, 2019.
Steven was born on Oct. 26, 1963 in Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil E. Haning.
He is survived by his daughter, Erica Haning; mother ,Mildred Irene Robinson; siblings, Greg Haning of Albany, Cheryl Billman of Albany, Mark Haning of Albany, John Haning of Albany, Timothy Haning of Pageville, Christina Cuthbert of West Virginia; many grandchildren.
Per Steven's request, a cremation will be handled by Newcomer Funeral Home, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in his honor to Hospice of Central Ohio, OSU Inpatient Unit 410 W. 10th Ave., 7East Rhodes Hall S717, Columbus, OH 43210.
Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 6, 2019
