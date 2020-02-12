Home

Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Nelsonville, OH
View Map
Storm Bentley


1952 - 2020
Storm Bentley Obituary
Storm Bentley, 67 of Nelsonville, passed on Feb. 6, 2020 at his residence.
Storm was born September 1952 in Nelsonville, OH to Robert Bentley and Marjorie (Bullock) Bentley. He worked 32 years for the York Paving Company.
Surviving are his wife Tammie Bentley; son, Robbie Bentley of North Carolina; Sandy Haggerty of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Adam (Hayley) Newman of Missouri, Carly Newman and Lexy Robson of Nelsonville; brother, Tom (Annette) Bentley; and sisters, Susie Phillips of Nelsonville, Sandy (Tom) Taggert of Buchel and Christy Conkey of Pickerington. Special Friends, Heidi Stumbo, whom he thought of as a daughter, JoAnn Conlety, Bob Poling, Armie Klienbriel, Mike Guesman, John Cox, and Brent Hayes and other close friends and coworkers.
Storm was preceded in death by parents and sister Jody Moore.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Greenlawn Cemetery Nelsonville, OH with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. As requested there will be no calling hours nor services at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Warren Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 13, 2020
Remember
