



Storm Bentley, 67 of Nelsonville, passed on Feb. 6, 2020 at his residence.

Storm was born September 1952 in Nelsonville, OH to Robert Bentley and Marjorie (Bullock) Bentley. He worked 32 years for the York Paving Company.

Surviving are his wife Tammie Bentley; son, Robbie Bentley of North Carolina; Sandy Haggerty of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Adam (Hayley) Newman of Missouri, Carly Newman and Lexy Robson of Nelsonville; brother, Tom (Annette) Bentley; and sisters, Susie Phillips of Nelsonville, Sandy (Tom) Taggert of Buchel and Christy Conkey of Pickerington. Special Friends, Heidi Stumbo, whom he thought of as a daughter, JoAnn Conlety, Bob Poling, Armie Klienbriel, Mike Guesman, John Cox, and Brent Hayes and other close friends and coworkers.

Storm was preceded in death by parents and sister Jody Moore.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Greenlawn Cemetery Nelsonville, OH with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. As requested there will be no calling hours nor services at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Warren Brown Funeral Home.









