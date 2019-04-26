|
BARNESVILLE - Sue M. Ackerman, 93, formerly of Athens and Columbus, passed away April 24, 2019.
Sue was born Jan. 29, 1926, in Bellaire, Ohio, to Allen Cunningham and Alice Wilkinson. Sue married Kenneth Ackerman of Belmont County on June 7, 1947.
She is survived by son, Allen (Sue) Ackerman; daughter, Susan Ackerman; grandchildren, Mike (Stacy) Wolken, Sarah (Jeff Elrod) Ackerman and John (Hannah Finch) Ackerman; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lillian and James Wolken.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a brother, Charles Cunningham.
Sue graduated from Ohio State University and, for many years, operated Ackerman Antiques with her husband.
A graveside service will be conducted by her niece, Katherine Cunningham, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Somerton Southern Cemetery in Somerton, Ohio. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 North Chestnut St., Barnesville, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sue's memory to the .
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 28, 2019