STEWART - Andrea "Sue" Webb, 71, of Stewart, died Tuesday evening, March 26, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Dec. 23, 1947 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Lyle Stobart and Mary Helen Copeland Stobart.

She attended Rome-Canaan School and graduated from Ames-Bern High School. She attended the Holzer Hospital nursing diploma program as a Registered Nurse and graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor's Degree in Community Health. She was a Certified School Nurse and retired from Federal Hocking Local Schools as the School Nurse. Her nursing career included: Mt. St. Mary's Hospital, O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Nelsonville City School Nurse, Community Outreach with Ohio University, Health Recovery Services at Bassett House, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Holzer Clinic in Athens. She was a lifelong area resident and attended Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany.

Sue is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry R. Webb; three daughters, Lauren Elizabeth (Mitch) Gillian of Coolville, Andrea Kay (Andrew) Barthlow of Lancaster and Natalie Susann Joy of Athens; nine grandchildren, Ashton, Whitney, Taylor, Krist, Addison, Eryn, Cameron, Jax and Jordyn; a great-grandchild, Harper; and several special friends including: Dan and Judy Webb, Linda and Mike Ellis, Debra and Stuart McDargh, Millie and Larry Sapp, and Suzanne and Luke Starr.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Brian David Webb; her sister, Sara Jane Stobart; and her father and mother-in-law, Otto and Nellie Webb.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. in Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor David Holdren and Pastor Denver Dodrill officiating. Burial will be in New England Cemetery, Stewart. Friends may call Friday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany, OH 45710 or Federal Hocking Local Schools, 8461 St. Rt. 144, Stewart, OH 45778. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary