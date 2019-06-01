Home

Sylvia Mae Norris

Sylvia Mae Norris Obituary
KILVERT - Sylvia Mae Norris, 66, of Kilvert, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1952 in Kilvert to the late Floyd and Edith Tabler Flowers.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary Norris, of the home; a brother, Bill Tabler of Stewart; two sisters, Joyce and Debbie Conant, both of Stewart; and one grandson.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Fawna Norris.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at noon at the Kilvert Church of God in Kilvert. Burial will follow in the Kilvert Cemetery.
Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the services at the church.
To send a note of condolence to the family, go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 2, 2019
