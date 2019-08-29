Home

Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Tamica N. "Nicki" Thomas


1980 - 2019
Tamica N. "Nicki" Thomas Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Tamica N. "Nicki" Thomas, 39, of Nelsonville, passed away Aug. 22, 2019 in Millfield.
Tamica was born Feb. 23, 1980 in Athens to Robert Martin and Vicki Thomas.
Surviving are her daughter, Andrea Kasler of Nelsonville; son, Corey Morris of Nelsonville; father, Robert Martin of Red Town; grandson, Kaiden Lott; brother, Charles Thomas Sr. of The Plains; and nephews, Charlie Thomas and Connor Thomas, both of Nelsonville.
Tamica was preceded in death by her mother, Vicki Thomas.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Warren- Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 30, 2019
