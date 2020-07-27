1/
Tammy Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE - Tammy D. Campbell, 59, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens. She was born Nov. 21, 1960 in Bluefield, WV. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Annette Hidgon Dixon. She was employed at Lowe's in Athens. She enjoyed going to Amish Country and bird watching from her back porch.
She is survived by her husband, James Michael Campbell; one son, Jeremy (Cady) Campbell; two daughters, Cassie (Terry) Duncan and Jessica Campbell, all of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Clayton, Colton, Caleb, Jaedyn, Ensly, Rayleigh, Noah, and Logan; two sisters, Debbie Mannering and Donna Balaine; mother-in-law, Dora Campbell; special friend, Snooks; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Dixon and father-in-law, Jim Campbell.
Cremation will take place and there will be a graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrison Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved