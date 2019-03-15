Home

MOUNT VERNON Vernon, Ohio - Tanya Lynn McMannis Smith, our Angel, went to be with Jesus and her parents, Clyde and Thelma McMannis, March 11, 2019. She would have turned 79 on March 21.
An OSU-theme Life Celebration will be held Saturday, March 23, at Central Christian Church from 2-6 p.m., with services at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations via Paypal.me/GmaFinalRide. To see full obituary, visit www.robertsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2019
